Full list of road closures as Sheffield 10K returns to city

Thousands of runners will be lacing up their running shoes and take to the streets of the Steel City next month as the Sheffield 10K returns.

The event will be held in and around the city centre on Sunday, September 23 and will start on Arundel Gate at 9.30am.

Runners will then make their way along Charter Row and Ecclesall Road before skirting the edges of Endcliffe Park.

It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back into the city centre for the finsh

A number of road closures will be in place on the day including the A61 Ring Road, Ecclesall Road, Brocco Bank, Charles Street, Furnival Gate and Union Street.

Run For All’s Head of Events, Tristan Batley-Kyle, said: “There was a terrific atmosphere at the Sheffield 10K last year and we are really looking forward to this year’s event.

“With an event of this scale some road closures are necessary for safety reasons and we would like to apologise for any disruption caused.

“We are keen to cause as little disruption to local commuters as possible so the closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Arundel Gate, Norfolk Street and Surrey Street will be closed from 4am and other roads will be closed from around 8.30am.

Roads will reopen throughout the day with all due to be reopened by 4pm.

Parking will also be suspended on Eccleslall Road, Charles Street, Norfolk Street, Pinstone Street, Surrey Street and Union Street.

For more information and exact timings of road closures and parking suspensions visit https;//www.runforall.com/events/10k/sheffield-10k/road-closure-information/

Entries are still open for the Sheffield 10K online at https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/sheffield-10k/