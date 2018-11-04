Here is a full list of planned roadworks in Yorkshire over the coming week.

These roadworks are subject to change and are for the period between Monday 5 November to Sunday 11 November.

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 5 November for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The northbound entry slip road will also be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 7 November for technology work. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Wednesday 7 November for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 5 November for the installation of a noise barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 with a 50mph speed restriction.

M62 junction 23 to junction 24 Ainley Top

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 5 November. The eastbound exit slip road at junction 23 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Tuesday 6 November. The closures for carriageway repairs will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Thursday 8 November for technology work. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar to junction 27 Gildersome

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 10 November for cable work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 6 November for junction improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 29 Lofthouse

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 7 November for technology work. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 4 Armthorpe

The exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 5 November for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to M606 junction 3 Staygate

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Sunday 11 November for cable work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180 Brocklesby to M180 junction 5 Barnetby

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 5 November for carriageway repair work. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 6 November. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180 Stallingborough

The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Monday 5 November for carriageway repair work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A180 Great Coates

The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 6 November for carriageway repair work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Welton

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed 24/7 until 4pm on Monday 17 December for Yorkshire Water work.

A63 Western Interchange to South Cave

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 5 November for carriageway repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound carriageways will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 5 November for roundabout improvement work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be narrow lanes and 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way.

A64 Crambeck to Low Hutton

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed from 8pm on Friday 9 November to 6am on Monday 12 November for carriageway improvements. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

