Full list of planned roadworks in Yorkshire over the coming week

Motorists know that roadworks and diversions can cause a nuisance when travelling on the roads.

They can create delays, make us late and throw us off track when trying to get from A to B.

Planned roadworks

That's why it's useful to know about them before you set off.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, June 1 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The southbound entry slip road at junction 33 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 7 June with single lane running on the main carriageway for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The southbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 6 June with single lane running on the main carriageway for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct

The northbound entry slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Monday 4 June with single lane running on the main carriageway for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 41 Carr Gate

The southbound entry slip road at junction 41 will be fully closed overnight on Monday 4 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound entry slip road at junction 39 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 6 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 40 Ossett

The northbound entry slip road at junction 40 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 5 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 40 Ossett

The southbound entry slip road at junction 40 will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 7 June for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads on Tuesday 5 June for technology work. The closure will take place from 9pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a Holmefield

The A1M junction 41 southbound link road to M62 eastbound will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 4 June for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

Installation of Concrete Barrier junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for five nights from Monday 4 June (excluding Thursday 7 June) for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

Installation of Concrete Barrier junction 1 Beeston to junction 7 Stourton

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 4 June (excluding Thursday 7 June). The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with 30mph speed restriction until June 2018 for carriageway improvement work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 2 Woodhouse

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights Monday 4 June, Tuesday 6 June and Wednesday 7 June for carriageway repairs and VRS. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights Tuesday 5 June and Friday 8 June for carriageway repairs and VRS. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A1M junction 35 Wadworth to junction 34 Blyth

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight Saturday 9 June for barrier work. The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A63 Mount Pleasant, Hull

The eastbound exit slip road at Mount Pleasant will be fully closed during the morning Sunday 10 June for the Jane Tomlinson run. The closure will take place between 8am and 10.30am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A64 Bramham to Askham Bryan

The eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 40mph speed restriction in place till July 2018 for carriageway repairs. The speed restriction is in place 24/7.