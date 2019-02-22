Full day of celebrations to mark 200th birthday of Sheffield canal

A full day of activities, including a flotilla of around 20 boats, will help mark the 200th birthday of Sheffield and Tinsley Canal today.

On February 22, 1819, the first flotilla of boats arrived into Victoria Quays to thunderous applause from 60,000 Sheffield residents who gathered to watch the arriving boats.

Victoria Quays, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Now, 200 years on, a flotilla will travel down the canal from Don Valley Bowl to Victoria Quays.

It will leave Attercliffe at 1pm and arrive into Victoria Quays by around 1pm where there will be several activities including book sessions, a light projection of archive images, live music, a fire dancer and a silent disco.

For more information visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/events/2019-02-22-sheffield-canals-big-birthday-bash