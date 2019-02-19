Fugitive rapist could still be in Sheffield say police

A fugitive rapist who absconded from court two months ago could still be in Sheffield according to police.

Ramon Tomlinson, also known as Ramion, absconded from Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, December 6, 2018 on the day he was found guilty of rape and sentenced to nine years behind bars.

The 32-year-old fled court while jurors were taking a lunch break during the trial.

READ MORE: Fugitive Sheffield rapist is a KILLER

Tomlinson was not in police custody while he was on trial for the rape offence and was sentenced in his absence after his vanished during proceedings.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Yesterday South Yorkshire police revealed details of Tomlinson’s disappearance, two months after he absconded from court.

However, the force quickly came under fire from members of the public who criticised their delay in releasing details of his escape.

Now, police have revealed that their investigation so far suggests Tomlinson could still be in Sheffield, and that finding and apprehending the fugitive is their priority.

READ MORE: Worries over future of Sheffield RSPCA centre as travellers set up camp

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “Tomlinson was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court and in his absence sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police. He absconded following a lunch break during his trial and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

“Since this time officers have been pursuing numerous lines of enquiry and carrying out checks at a series of locations including addresses of his associates, and a number of arrest attempts have been made.

“It is our priority to find Tomlinson and we need the public’s help to assist us in finding him and ensuring he serves the sentence he received in his absence.

“We recognise the public will be concerned in relation to Tomlinson absconding from court but I would like to reassure you that finding and apprehending him is our priority.

READ MORE: Landlord’s appeal to identify thief who stole charity boxes from Sheffield pub

“Our work so far leads us to believe that Tomlinson remains in the area, and is being assisted by people known to him, or they know where he is hiding.”

Earlier today The Star revealed that in 2004 Tomlinson was sentenced to four years in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to manslaughter following an incident in West Yorkshire.

He was also one of two thugs jailed in 2011 over an attack outside a Sheffield nightclub which left a man with life threatening injuries.

Anyone who spots him or knows where he is should dial 999 and quote crime reference number 14/13023/18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.