Frustrated residents demand CRACKDOWN on Sheffield drivers parking on grass verges

Drivers parking on grass verges is a common nuisance for many residents in Sheffield.

Many residents complain that drivers will often ruin the grass verge or obstruct the highway for pedestrians and wheel chair users.

The AA has warned that verge parking can also cause a hazard to other motorists, especially if the vehicle is parked on a bend, narrow road or a junction.

However, it is currently not an offence to park your car on a grass verge unless it causes an obstruction or a Traffic Regulation Order or a byelaw is in force prohibiting it.

Last week, the Star revealed that pedestrians and other drivers will be fined for parking on pavements under a new council crackdown.

Sheffield Council is introducing a new citywide traffic regulation order on pavement parking which means motorists could be hit with a fine.

The decision has led to frustrated residents calling for a similar crackdown on drivers parking on grass verges.

Donna Louise Swift commented on the Star's article saying: "What about parking on grass verges? It makes a real mess when cars do this."

The council has stressed that people who need to park slightly on the pavement outside their home will not be penalised.

Nor will motorists who go on the pavement on narrow streets to allow traffic to pass.

Coun Jack Scott, Cabinet member for Highways, said at there was currently a lot of “irresponsible but not illegal” parking.

Rather than painting double yellow lines everywhere, the new enforcement will target areas which have particular problems such as near junctions.

He said: “Although this is a citywide scheme it will only be enforced on certain roads, particularly those in the city centre or near schools.

"We won’t be taking action against people who have to park outside their home on a narrow street, this will focus on certain locations.”