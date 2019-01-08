From Shakeaway to KFC - here are the food hygiene ratings for every Meadowhall store
If you're heading to Meadowhall and fancy a bite to eat then you're definitely spoilt for choice.
But, after Shakeaway's recent zero-star food hygiene report, how do all the other stores, restaurants and cafes in Meadowhall rate? We decided to find out.
1. Coal
57 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 4 stars, August 15 2016
2. Wrapchic
61 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 5 stars, January 12 2017
3. Greggs
14A The Gallery Meadowhall Way, 5 stars, April 5 2017
4. Pizza Hut
10 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, 5 stars, January 30 2018
