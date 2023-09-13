From prison and homelessness to a new life and prospects for Lloyd

At school he was classed as a troublemaker, at home he was seen as a disruptive influence who got in the with the wrong crowd and ended up in foster care…and from there it was a short step to car crime, shoplifting and street robberies.

By the time he was 19, Lloyd Sylvester was serving two years in prison for a nightclub armed robbery.

The next 20 years saw him drifting from job to job, working for cash in hand and sleeping on whichever friend’s sofa was available.

There was a relationship for a while and Lloyd is now a proud father to his young daughter.

Lloyd is enjoying a whole new life with the support of the Emmaus Sheffield team

But it was only when he saw a sign for Sheffield charity Emmaus Sheffield that Lloyd decided he would call in for a chat and take the first steps to finally getting his life back on track.

Emmaus Sheffield, based in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Today, just three years later, Lloyd has left the community to start a new life with his own home and a job as a Trainee Youth Worker at Manor Castle Development Trust, having completed a Level 2 Health and Social Care course, with the backing of his Emmaus support worker.

It was that support worker who recognised he might have some form of dyslexia and we sent him for an assessment.

That assessment confirmed that Lloyd had a severe form of dyslexia and would need help when completing paperwork, taking tests and exams - but for Lloyd it was the turning point that finally helped him to understand the problems he had experienced as a young man.

“A year ago I was walking up the canal, saw Emmaus Sheffield and called in on the off chance of speaking with someone to get an understanding of the charity and look for somewhere to live,” Lloyd explains.

“I spoke to Lesley, the Community Leader, and told her about the armed robbery.

“I felt uneasy telling her about it, but she assured me Emmaus could give me a brighter future than my past and she believed I would benefit from coming to live here.

“I’ve love working as part of the team at Emmaus Sheffield - I work in the warehouse, out on the van and gardening at one of the community’s project and I also cook Jamaican Jerk chicken for everyone and all the other companions love it.

“There is always a variety of work and the structure of having to get out of bed in the morning has helped me back into a normal routine.

“But it was while I was working with Emma, one of the support team staff, on my driving theory she noticed that I was struggling to read and suggested I should have an assessment with The Dyslexia Association.

“I was officially diagnosed with Dyslexia and this had a big impact on me as I always thought I had it, but to have it confirmed meant that I could access help when I needed it.

“I feel that the problems I used to have with reading and writing are no longer holding me back.

“Emmaus has built up my confidence, brought me out of my shell and given me a purpose in life.

“I’ve loved the structure of work and with help from Emmaus Sheffield, I have a chance to be the best version of myself and have a normal life.

“Before I came to Emmaus I was depressed, scared and very unsure what my life would be like but with the help and support of staff at Emmaus Sheffield, I feel valued for the first time in my life, and I have a future and I know that I will be able to support my little girl.

“My past held me back, I was ashamed of what I had done and no matter how hard I tried to bury it, every potential employer would ask for DBS checks and my past would come back to haunt me.”

Emmaus Sheffield Community Leader Lesley Morgan commented: “Lloyd has always said he wanted to be a Youth Worker and work with troublesome younger children so we signed him up for a Level 2 Health and Social Care Course and with the help of his support worker he completed this in March and by July he had got a job as a Trainee Youth Worker at Manor Castle Development Trust and moved out to independent living.

“We are so incredibly proud of Lloyd and how far he has come. From day one of being with us he was very focused on making a future for himself.

“He said he wanted to help other youngsters who may have made bad choices and now he is in a position to do that, through his own life story and hard work.

“We will really miss Lloyd because he is well liked by everyone here and has been an integral part of our Community over the last few years.