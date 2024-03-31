From Pakistan to the Bench
Born in Pakistan in a rural village in Mirpur called Boa Kalan, Mr Azar Iqbal came to the United Kingdom in 1985 at the age of just five years old. He comes from a working class family. His father (late) Mr Mohammad Mushtaq worked in the Sheffield Steelworks and his mother Mrs Khurshid Begum is a house wife.
On his arrival to the United Kingdom he attended a local school called Park House School in Sheffield.
After his Secondary education Mr Azar Iqbal went on and graduated from Manchester University and Huddersfield University.
Mr Azar Iqbal Qualified as a Barrister from Lincoln’s Inn in 2005 and subsequently dual qualified as Solicitor Advocate.
Opening his first Solicitors Chambers (Equity Law Chambers) specialising in Immigration Law and Family Law at the age of 27 years old, he currently has two branches in Rotherham and Greater Manchester.
He has now been elevated to the Bench and became a judge in 2024, becoming one of the the first Pakistani Asian Judges in the local community which is an amazing achievement.