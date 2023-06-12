From High Storrs to high-end beauty clients… Success coach Sharron calls into school

Former High Storrs pupil Sharron Lowe presents current student Emma Ransom with her best-selling self-help book The Mind Makeover, The Answers to The Best YOU Yet!

Former pupil Sharron Lowe was there to invite A Level student Emma Ransom to an inspirational women’s luncheon at Chatsworth House.

Sheffielder Sharron will be speaking at Master Your Mind, Motivate Your Business, the first motivational event to be staged in the North by the British Association of Women Entrepreneurs (BAWE ) on July 14.

The global businesswomen’s association, which is connected to over 100,000 members in 120 countries, is running the event to support the region’s female entrepreneurs - and raise funds for the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2023.

High Storrs School has played an important role not only in Sharron’s life - it’s also where Louise Oliver, BAWE’s president since 2018, was educated. Louise is now one of the UK’s leading financial planners. Alex Gardner, co-ordinator of the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2023 and a BAWE member, is also a former High Storrs girl.

The three wanted to give a female student at their old school the chance to network with successful female entrepreneurs.

Emma,18, who is currently sitting A level exams in English Literature, Psychology and Theatre Studies, was nominated for the ticket for her teachers.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing how Sharron inspires people at the event and meeting businesswomen who will be there. I want to hear how they became successful and pick up some advice which could help me plan my future,” said Emma, who is from Hillsborough and hopes to work in the theatre sector for a year before heading to university.

The Master Your Mind, Motivate Your Business luncheon will be held in Chatsworth House’s Burlington Room, in the Stables Courtyard, on July 14, 12-3.30pm

It will be supporting the appeal launched by the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire’s second female Master Cutler in 398 years, South Yorkshire entrepreneur Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL. Her Master Cutler’s Challenge aims to raise £200,000 for community-enriching projects at Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse, where she is chair of Trustees.