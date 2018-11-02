‘From Daughter to Woman:’ navigating the teenage years 

A seminar for everyone interested in finding out more about steering girls through their teen years is being held in Penistone this week.

‘From Daughter to Woman, parenting girls safely through their teens’ is being hosted by author Kim McCabe this Thursday, at Oxspring School, on Sheffield Road. It is designed for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles of daughters aged eight to 18, and anyone who works in a personal way with pre-teen and teenage girls.

Kim said: “There is a litany of reasons why life is now so much harder for teens. Teenagers are great people, at a wonderful and interesting stage of their lives, and you can have a great time parenting one, if you can implement some of the practical suggestions I will talk through on the night. With a little help, these fickle and often frustrating young people really can transform into the visionaries and creators of an inspiring future.

The seminar starts at 7pm.