From Costa Rica to Sheffield, the coffee firm slashing its carbon footprint

This is the moment a coffee shipment completed its 5,377 mile journey to Sheffield as a city business slashed its carbon footprint.

Liam Worsley with the 20-tonne coffee delivery after its 5,000 mile journey to Sheffield. Picture by Visualise It

Rugby players from Sheffield RUFC helped carry the 20-tonne shipment into the Cafeology roastery in Tinsley last week in the last stage of the trip by sea and rail.

The delivery is the first ever shipping controlled entirely by Cafeology to ensure sustainability in each aspect of the supply chain.

It was also hand-picked by sustainability manager Liam Worsley in Costa Rica earlier this year.

Cafeology sustainability manager Liam Worsley picking the coffee in Costa Rica earlier this year

Liam said: "I don't think many people think about the origin of their cup of coffee and the work that went into producing it, so I feel an immense amount of pride and satisfaction having witnessed the entire journey of this coffee."

Liam, who has a first class degree in biology from the University of Sheffield, spent a fortnight in the Tarrazú region of Costa Rica at the beginning of 2023 with long-standing Cafeology supplier Roberto Mata.

The relationship was established by Cafeology founder and managing director Bryan Unkles over 15 years ago when he visited the plantation.

Liam added: "Roberto welcomed me into his home and treated me like a member of his family, showing me not just how coffee is grown and processed but what everyday life is like for the people who live and work there."

Back in the UK, Cafeology then worked with neighbouring family-run logistics company Newell & Wright to bring the 20-tonne coffee shipment up from London in the most sustainable way, as part of their pledge to become carbon neutral.

The capital's Gateway port was chosen due to its rail links, enabling Cafeology to reduce the shipment's carbon footprint by 50 per cent compared to road haulage.

Cafeology’s team arranged every aspect of the delivery from the coffee leaving the farm, to the shipping and tracking of it, to the rail haulage.

Sheffield RUFC, which is a Cafeology customer and is also sponsored by the firm, offered its players’ help in hauling the bags of beans over the finish line.

Liam joined Cafeology in 2019 and has specialised in sustainability.

He is committed to ensuring Cafeology achieves carbon neutrality by the end of 2025.

He has used his findings post-trip to pen an 11,000 word white paper focusing on how climate change is affecting the coffee industry - in Costa Rica and globally - and the challenges faced by producers.

The business is further boosting its environmental credentials by expanding its electric fleet and installing vehicle charging points and even bee hives at its roastery to help with pollination along the nearby canal.

The hives will be looked after by Liam and apprentice Jack Coates, who is working on his Food & Drink Operation Level 2 qualification through Autism Plus.

Fully recyclable retail and wholesale coffee packaging is already in place, alongside a cardboard shredder for making recycled packing.

Solar panels and renewable electricity are also used in the new-build BREEAM* certified roastery on the old Tinsley Towers brownfield site, further showcasing Cafeology's commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality.

