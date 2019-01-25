In the first of a new monthly feature hailing the Litter Heroes helping to clean Sheffield’s streets, we meet the Hackenthorpe Litter Pickers.

Name: Hackenthorpe Litter Pickers

Members of the Hackenthorpe Litter Pickers group

When did you launch and why: In July 2018. We were fed up of seeing litter and moaning about it, and, having attended other groups, decided to set up our own

READ MORE: Pictures show staggering amount of litter in South Yorkshire rivers

When do you meet and how many volunteers do you usually get: We meet on Fridays at 6.30pm, Saturdays at 7.30am and Saturdays at 10am. We get between five and 10 people on average across all three weekly picks

How many bags of litter have you collected: 313 to date

READ MORE: Sheffield's war on litter to be mapped out

What's the most common item of litter you find, and what's the most annoying: The most common are cans of Strongbow Dark Fruit Cider dark. the most annoying is all of it!

What's the most unusual thing you've found: A bag of money!

READ MORE: Blow-up sex doll found abandoned on Sheffield roadside

How can people get involved: Turn up or message us on Facebook or mobile. Pick litter on your own if can’t make the group sessions. You just need a bag and a pair of gloves!

We will be featuring different Litter Heroes each month. If you know of a group or individual you think deserves a mention, please email robert.cumber1@jpimedia.co.uk.

For more information on litter picking groups across the city, visit www.facebook.com/groups/SheffieldLitterPickers.