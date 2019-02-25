‘Frisky and fun’ couples from Sheffield are being sought to star in a new TV show devoted to sex.

Channel 5 are creating a brand new series exploring sexuality in everyday relationships and are seeking likeable, relatable couples aged 20 to 28 years old to take part in the programme.

Couples from Sheffield are being sought to star in the new show.

The broadcaster is looking for ‘open minded’ Sheffield couples to take part in the ‘fun and frisky' new TV series.

Those interested in hearing more about the programme can email casting@crackitproductions.co.uk or call/text 07765 611845.

