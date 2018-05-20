Friends of 'kind and loving' Sheffield crash victim set up fundraising page in his honour

The friends and family of a young Sheffield man who died in a car accident on Saturday morning have set up a fundraising page in his honour.

Naveed Fazal, 20, died when his car left the road on Abbeydale Road South and entered a body of water behind the Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

A GoFundMe page - In Memory of Naveed Fazal - which was set up on Saturday has already reached almost £1,500 from 56 donations and has a target of £2,700.

The page states that money raised will go to build wells in a part of the world where water is scarce in accordance with the Muslim tradition of Sadaqah Jariyah or ongoing charity.

The man who set up the page, Haris Nazir, who was a friend of Naveed's, said he was a 'kind and loving character to everyone' who had a 'big impact on those around him'.

"It is now our duty to make Sadaqah Jariyah for him as he is no longer in this world," he added.

Police are investigating the crash which happened at around 3.44am and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 151 of May 19, 2018.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-naveed-fazal.