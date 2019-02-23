Friends of Graves Park lose court case against Sheffield Council 

A friends group who have continuously fought to protect Sheffield’s biggest park have lost their court case against the council following plans to sell off the park’s assets.

Graves Park covers around 250 acres of thousand-year-old woodland, open green space, playgrounds, ponds and even a small animal farm and is neighboured by Norton, Woodseats and Meadowhead.

Graves Park

It was developed by former Sheffield mayor J.G.Graves between 1926 and 1936 and is enjoyed by residents across the city, and is also the venue for the annual Highland Fling, which draws in visitors from across the country and, sometimes the globe.

READ MORE: Can you find mystery woman ‘Helen’ who helped save Sheffield man’s life?

The Friends of Graves Park have been working hard to ensure the space stays in the hands of the public, and after Sheffield Council sold off the park’s stone-built 17th century Cobnar Road Cottage they decided to take their case to court.

The group claimed the council broke the law when they sold the cottage as it was not theirs to sell as it fell under a covenant which protects assets of the park from being sold off.

Graves Park, showing the route of the old turnpike road. Picture: Friends of Graves Park

But the council said it had written acknowledgement from the Charity Commission of its power to sell the cottage

However, despite this, it has now been revealed the group have lost their court action and have had all costs awarded against them.

Caroline Dewar, chair of Friends of Firth Park, said the group were ‘devastated’ by the judgement in the High Court.

READ MORE: Woman dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ on busy Sheffield road

She said: “While we accept that this case was always going to be difficult, we were quietly confident (perhaps too quiet) that the legal documents protecting J G Graves’s gift were clear that there is no power of sale, ironically something repeated in the judgement.

“As it stands, Sheffield City Council can make a case for selling off as much of Graves Park as they want, provided they spend those funds on the rest of the park.”

If the group choose to accept the decision, they must find over £36,000 to cover the court costs, or if not raise the money for an appeal.

“The Friends are shocked and disappointed by the performance in court and the way in which the case was conducted,” Caroline added.

“The Friends of Graves Park have taken this action on behalf of the citizens of Sheffield, to try and protect what was given to them in trust.

READ MORE: Petition launched calling for Tony Foulds to receive MBE after Mi Amigo flypast over Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park

“Governments and Councils come and go, there are lean years sometimes, but once this beautiful and rare gift is gone, it is gone forever.

“We must try and protect Graves Park, all of Graves Park from sale or disposal, because the past 20 years have taught us that those who wish to sell off the property of the people for their own gain will not stop and go away until they are stopped for good.”

The Friends of Graves Park are now asking for help try raise at last £40,000 to cover legals costs, and the costs awarded against them.

Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign can do so by visiting the friends group Just Giving page here.

For more information visit the Friends of Graves Park Facebook Page.

The Star have contacted Sheffield Council for comment.

