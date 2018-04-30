Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Sheffield murder victim

The funeral of a young dad-of-three stabbed to death in Sheffield is to be held today.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was killed in a knife attack at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

A group of men jumped out of a car and chased Jarvin, from Gleadless, before he was stabbed in his chest.

A friend he was with at the time was also attacked but survived.

Four men have been arrested over the murder but nobody has yet been charged.

Jarvin's funeral is to be held at City Road Cemetery at 11am today.

The young dad had three children all under the age of five and a long-term partner, Kelsey Dixon, to whom he was engaged.

Detectives are still trawling through hours of CCTV footage seized from across the city in a bid to piece together the circumstances surrounding the knife attack.

They believe that stabbing was a targeted attack but the motive has not yet been revealed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.