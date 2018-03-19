Fresh weather warning issued for Sheffield

Forecasters have issued a fresh weather warning for Sheffield after the Mini Beast from the East left a deluge of snow.

With temperatures expected to plummet towards freezing point overnight, the Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for ice, which comes into force at 7pm.

The majority of the snow from the weekend has now cleared but forecasters said ice was likely to form on untreated roads and pavements.

The Met Office said: "After a clear start in many areas with the temperature falling below freezing through Monday evening, it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

"The temperature may come back above freezing in some places for a time, but will fall below again where the cloud breaks. Therefore, ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight."