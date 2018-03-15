Fresh hope for famous Sheffield music venue where The Clash played first gig

The future of a famous Sheffield music venue where The Clash played their first ever gig is looking up after a 'let' sign appeared outside.

The Boardwalk has been advertised for rent since summer 2016 but the new sign only recently appeared outside the building on Snig Hill in the city centre.

A makeshift plaque at the entrance commemorates the first ever gig by The Clash

A spokesman for the letting agent Christie & Co said tenants had been found for the property, which has been split into two premises, but the deals were still being finalised and leases had not been signed at this stage.

He said he was unable to reveal the identity of the incoming occupiers at this stage or to comment on their plans for the site.

Christie & Co last summer said it was in talks with potential occupiers, and revealed the plan was for both floors to be used as licensed premises with the ground floor to be 'music based'.

The Boardwalk, whose previous monikers also include the Mucky Duck, the Black Swan and most recently Fuel nightclub, has a legendary reputation for helping famous bands launch their careers.

Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner used to work at the venue, then known as The Boardwalk, and the band played early gigs there. An early demo of their music was dubbed Beneath the Boardwalk.

It has hosted live music since the 1930s, when it was a renowned jazz club, and Joe Cocker would later become a regular there.

But the most famous gig it hosted undoubtedly took place on July 4, 1976, when a fresh-faced new group called The Clash played their first ever gig, supporting the Sex Pistols and the Buzzcocks on what was a seminal night in music history.

A makeshift plaque was placed outside the boarded up entrance to commemorate the 40th anniversary of what it calls the 'greatest British punk band ever'.

"Without the Clash, God knows what we would have been," a message on the plaque concludes.

There had been plans by pub managers Chris Bamford and Kate Major to revive the venue as the Boardwalk Beer Hall fell through when negotiations broke down late in 2016.