Fresh call for Sheffield's 'Mad Man with the Pram' to be given star in city's walk of fame

A new petition has been launched to get renowned fundraiser John Burkhill, affectionately known as the 'Mad Man with the Pram', his own star outside Sheffield Town Hall.

The 79-year-old has raised around £750,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and has set his sights on hitting the £1 million mark, since dedicating his life to supporting the charity in memory of his late wife June and daughter Karen.

John has completed nearly 1,000 races for charity, including numerous Sheffield Half Marathons

He has taken part in nearly 1,000 races wearing his familiar green wig and pushing the trolley he uses to collect donations along the way, earning himself legendary status in Sheffield and beyond.

Harriet Moore believes he has more than earned his place on Sheffield's answer to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the likes of actor Sean Bean, rockers Def Leppard and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hall already are already honoured with plaques on the pavement.

She has launched an online petition to get him a star, which she claims is long overdue.

"Don't you think it's time he was given his own star outside Sheffield Town Hall?" she asks readers on the petition page.

"As a city it's the least we can do to thank him for all he does and have a lifelong acknowledgement in his home town."

Nearly 11,000 people signed a similar petition in 2015, ensuring the request was debated by councillors that year.

Councillors acknowledged his huge contribution during the discussion but said while he was undoubtedly a 'local legend', he was not widely known enough beyond the city to merit a Sheffield Legends plaque.

Mr Burkhill has previously been awarded the British Empire Medal and the Douglas Macmillan Award for his services to charity, among other honours.

He was recently invited to Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles and awarded the 'contribution to charity' gong at the national Churchill Awards.

The new petition was launched on Monday last week and has so far been signed nearly 50 times.

* You can sign the petition at https://www.change.org/p/lord-mayor-of-sheffield-give-john-burkhill-a-star-outside-sheffield-town-hall?recruiter=853154756&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&utm_term=share_email_responsive.