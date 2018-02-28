Fresh assault allegation as tree-felling in Sheffield is suspended due to weather

Have your say

Police in Sheffield are investigating a fresh allegation of assault linked to tree-felling works which resumed this week.

The alleged attack was reported to officers on Thornsett Road, in Nether Edge, today, and police said enquiries were ongoing.

It follows a separate allegation of assault earlier in the week during protests at the site.

Police arrested three people on Monday and yesterday reported three people for summons yesterday but there were no further arrests or reports for summons today.

South Yorkshire Police said work on Thornsett Road had been stopped earlier today due to concerns about the weather.

Tree works in the city had been suspended after tensions boiled over in Meersbrook last month but they resumed on Monday, with extra police present to keep the peace.

Sheffield Council says the trees being felled and replaced by its contractor Amey are diseased, dying, damaging roads, pavements and properties or causing an obstruction.

But campaigners argue that many healthy trees could be saved using engineering solutions.