A man has been rushed to hospital after plunging down an escalator in Doncaster city centre.

Paramedics raced to the Frenchgate shopping centre on Saturday night after reports of a man falling down an escalator.

The fall comes just weeks after a dad was left in a coma following a similar incident.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 10.15pm on Saturday night to report a male who had fallen down a few steps on an escalator in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

It is not clear if the escalator was moving at the time of the incident.

The incident inside the shopping centre comes just a few weeks after a man suffered life-changing injuries in a fall down an escalator at the adjoining Doncaster Interchange.

Neil Anderson, 52, fell 100ft head first down the non-moving escalator on October 7 and is still in intensive care at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Last week, his family issued an udpate on the dad of two.

Nephew Grant Menzies said: “He can’t move the top half of his body and he’s got a lot of physio on his hands, fingers and back.

"He needs constant oxygen and he’s never going to be the same again, he knows that.”

Mr Anderson suffered spinal damage, internal bleeding and was pronounced dead at the scene for eight minutes.

Mr Anderson had been for a meal with a friend when he stepped onto an escalator at Doncaster Interchange which was not moving at the time of the incident.

Neil, a B&Q store worker, had two cardiac arrests and was pronounced dead for eight minutes at the scene before being blue-lighted to nearby Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

His family has said there were no barriers warning people the escalator was closed.

Added Grant: "He was pronounced dead for eight minutes and then the paramedics arrived and they brought him back but he had another cardiac arrest. He was starved of oxygen and they watched over him. I want answers.”