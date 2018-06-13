French president Emmanuel Macron reveals 'dream' about ex-Sheffield Wednesday ace Chris Waddle

French president Emmanuel Macron has revealed how he used to dream of former Sheffield Wednesday and England star Chris Waddle.

Mr Macron might be cheering on his home nation France at the upcoming World Cup, but he's also been a long-time admirer of ex-Owls ace Waddle, who spent four years at Hillsborough in the 1990s.

The president has revealed that he 'really liked' Waddle during his spell at Marseille, describing them as 'a team that made me dream.'

Waddle, now 57, spent three successful years at the French club between 1989 and 1992 and was voted their second best player of the 20th century.

And it was during his spell across the Channel that the one-time England ace caught the eye of Mr Macron.

"'I'm from the Marseille generation," he said.

"They were a team that made me dream. There was JPP (Jean-Pierre Papin) and I really liked Chris Waddle,' he told Telefoot.

Macron, 40, was only 11 when Waddle moved to the Ligue 1 giants from Tottenham for £4.5million.

During his three seasons in France, the winger won three league titles in a row and almost led Marseille to victory in the 1991 European Cup.

Waddle returned to England in July 1992 in a £1 million move to Wednesday and the club reached both domestic cup finals in the 1992–93 season and he was voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1993.

He helped Wednesday reach the semi-finals of the League Cup in the 1993–94 season but his later career at Hillsborough was marred by injuries and he was released five games into the 1996–97 season.

During his time at Wednesday, he played 109 games and scored 10 goals.