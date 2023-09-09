Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) is a common genetic defect which can prove fatal if it's not treated when dogs are young

Minnie, a three-month-old French Bulldog, underwent life-saving heart surgery after the team at Peak Vets, in Woodseats, Sheffield, diagnosed her with the common birth defect patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). She had been rescued by the Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue charity. Photo: Peak Vets

Dog owners have been warned about a potentially fatal birth defect after a French Bulldog puppy underwent life-saving heart surgery in Sheffield.

Three-month-old Minnie was rescued by the Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue charity and a heart murmur was discovered during a routine check-up.

She was taken to Peak Vets, in Olivet Road, Woodseats, where she was diagnosed with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a dangerous congenital heart defect which can lead to death from heart failure in just a few months if left untreated.

After undergoing successful heart surgery, she has been permanently rehomed by her foster carer, Jo Teasdale, in Sheffield, but dog owners have been urged to be aware of the condition.

What is patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) and how does it affect dogs?

Minnie undergoing tests at Peak Vets in Sheffield, where she underwent life-saving heart surgery after being diagnosed with the common birth defect patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). Photo: Peak Vets

Veterinary surgeon James Baddeley, of Peak Vets, said: "PDA is one of the most common congenital heart defects in dogs. If it isn’t treated when dogs are young, it will quickly lead to the heart enlarging and eventually failing."

He told how he and his long-term partner and visiting cardiologist Jane Pigott had carried out open chest surgery on Minnie, making a window between the ribs to access the heart during the hour-long procedure. Thankfully, Minnie received quickly, was able to go home the next day and is now expected to lead a full and healthy life.

Teresa Cargill, founder and CEO of Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue, thanked the team at Peak Vets and the generous donors who backed an appeal to cover Minnie's medical costs for helping to save the puppy's life.

Minnie with James Baddeley, of Peak Vets. Photo: Peak Vets

She added: "At a time when compassion fatigue is becoming a real problem, and understandably so, Minnie transcended that divide and brought out the love in so many people, veterinary professionals included."

Minnie's new owner, Jo, told how Minnie had 'come on leaps and bounds' since the operation.