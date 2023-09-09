French Bulldogs: Sheffield vets save life of broken-hearted puppy with potentially fatal PDA birth defect
Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) is a common genetic defect which can prove fatal if it's not treated when dogs are young
Dog owners have been warned about a potentially fatal birth defect after a French Bulldog puppy underwent life-saving heart surgery in Sheffield.
Three-month-old Minnie was rescued by the Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue charity and a heart murmur was discovered during a routine check-up.
She was taken to Peak Vets, in Olivet Road, Woodseats, where she was diagnosed with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a dangerous congenital heart defect which can lead to death from heart failure in just a few months if left untreated.
After undergoing successful heart surgery, she has been permanently rehomed by her foster carer, Jo Teasdale, in Sheffield, but dog owners have been urged to be aware of the condition.
What is patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) and how does it affect dogs?
Veterinary surgeon James Baddeley, of Peak Vets, said: "PDA is one of the most common congenital heart defects in dogs. If it isn’t treated when dogs are young, it will quickly lead to the heart enlarging and eventually failing."
He told how he and his long-term partner and visiting cardiologist Jane Pigott had carried out open chest surgery on Minnie, making a window between the ribs to access the heart during the hour-long procedure. Thankfully, Minnie received quickly, was able to go home the next day and is now expected to lead a full and healthy life.
Teresa Cargill, founder and CEO of Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue, thanked the team at Peak Vets and the generous donors who backed an appeal to cover Minnie's medical costs for helping to save the puppy's life.
She added: "At a time when compassion fatigue is becoming a real problem, and understandably so, Minnie transcended that divide and brought out the love in so many people, veterinary professionals included."
Minnie's new owner, Jo, told how Minnie had 'come on leaps and bounds' since the operation.
"She’s a really confident puppy who enjoys her daily walks here in Sheffield," added Jo. "She has a vivacious personality and shows all the signs of a happy, healthy puppy since the operation. I’m truly grateful for the work Peak Vets did - all the care from the staff has been above and beyond, particularly around her op and after-care."