Freezing staff claim it's 'too cold to work' after heating system breaks at Crystal Peaks Market

With temperatures plummeting in Sheffield this week, now is not the ideal time for your heating system to fail.

But, that's the nightmare situation employees at Crystal Peaks Market have found themselves in this week.

Sheffield set to get first snow of the winter - NEXT WEEK

Freezing workers have claimed it has been 'too cold to work' after the heating system failed this week.

One worker said that there has been no heating in the market for the past week and that 'nothing really seems to be getting done about it'.

Temperatures have dipped dramatically this week and today the mercury will struggle to get above 5C in Sheffield.

Tomorrow could be even colder with the temperature reaching just 3C.

Sheffield City Council have apolgised for the heating system failure and say they are working on a long-term solution.

A spokesperson said: "We have installed some temporary heaters in the market as the heating system has failed.

"We are sorry it has been cold and we will be adding more heaters today, and are working on a longer-term solution as the main heating system is unable to be repaired.”