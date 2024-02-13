Free yoga all weekend to celebrate Hotpod Yoga Sheffield's 2nd Birthday
The Hotpod Yoga experience is something you have to try to be able to understand it. Classes take place inside an immersive cocoon. Heated to 37 degrees, with glowing lights, calming scents and relaxing beats, it immediately transports you a million miles from the everyday. Over the weekend, Suzanne Williamson and her team will be teaching 4 free classes, with a choice of times to suit all schedules and beginners are welcome at all of the classes. Each class follows a vinyasa flow style of yoga which will warm you up, stretch out those muscles and leave you feeling energised and relaxed afterwards. Initially started by two friends as a way to encourage more people to try yoga, Hotpod Yoga Sheffield is part of a network of over 40 yoga studios across the UK.
"When I opened the studio, I couldn't wait to bring Hotpod Yoga to Sheffield," said Suzanne Williamson, studio owner. "I fell in love with it myself after taking up Yoga to help with an injury. After every class I left feeling great and almost floated home, I loved how the atmosphere in the pod really helps you switch off from the world. We're looking forward to introducing lots of new faces to the pod to experience it for themselves." added Suzanne.
Hotpod Yoga was launched in 2013 by yoga teacher Nick and strategy consultant Max. It was started with a simple ambition: to bring the feel-good power of yoga to more people and places than ever before. How? By creating a yoga experience like no other – one that turned up the dials to new levels, with soothing heat, calming scents, glowing lights and relaxing beats taking you a million miles from the everyday. Embracing the future, while respecting the past, the Hotpod Yoga experience fuses innovative design and intricate detailing with high quality teaching and real personality.