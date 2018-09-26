Free tickets for trip to moon go up for grabs in Doncaster

Doncaster people are being given the chance to enjoy a free trip to the moon.

Visitors to Doncaster Minster will be able to experience the world renowned Museum of the Moon when it arrives in town in November.

The Museum of the Moon is coming to Doncaster.

Lunar light is set to brighten the town for a week from November 16, thanks to the creative vision of Arts Council funded Right Up Our Street who are bringing the moon to Doncaster Minster for a showcase of the spectacular art installation.

Between 16 and 24 November, the Museum of the Moon, a huge sculpture featuring immensely detailed NASA imagery, will be presented to the public as part of the week long DN Festival of Light.

The seven metre wide installation, a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones, will be presented both indoors and outdoors in Doncaster throughout the week.

Sally Lockey, Right Up Our Street project director, said: "We can't wait to open this event and let the moon shine brightly on Doncaster as this festival kicks off.

"The sculpture is really impressive and we are sure it will form a fine centrepiece for the thriving festival this November.

"The DN Festival of Light will engage and inspire anybody coming along as they see the beautiful Doncaster Minster and its grounds come to life with all the amazing performances and installations we have set to take place throughout the week."

The Light Festival will feature several live shows, food stalls, a cinema screen and much more.

David Stevens, Vicar at Doncaster Minster, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Museum of the Moon at Doncaster Minster as part of the Right Up Our Street Winter DN Festival in November.

“Everyone is excited about this really special event and people of all ages and backgrounds are already watching and waiting to see what is going to happen.

“There will be something to appeal to everyone during the nine days that the Luke Jerram's art installation 'Museum of the Moon' will be with us. As well as the Moon there will be other cultural works and events including services – which have been devised and developed by local people.

“All offer fantastic opportunities for people to share their fascination with the moon which exists in every culture around the world, near and far.”

This will all kick off with the DN Light Night opening on Friday 16 November, as the Museum of the Moon is unveiled for the first time.

Luke Jerram's moon artwork has been all over the world, from the commonwealth games in Australia, to Hong Kong, London and New York.

To book FREE tickets to the moon visit rightupourstreet.org.uk/moon