Free parking for weekend shoppers in Rotherham

Visitors to Rotherham are soon to benefit from 1,000 free weekend parking spaces in the town centre.

From Saturday, April 6, parking will be free in the Drummond Street and Wellgate multi-storey car parks, as well as on Forge Island.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Coun Denise Lelliott, said: “More permanent free parking at weekends will help shoppers and businesses alike.

"Shopping and spending leisure time in the town centre, including at the cafés and restaurants, gives a vital boost to local businesses.

“If everyone spent just a few pounds locally each week, it would make a huge difference.”

Together with free weekend parking, parking is free for up to two hours on weekdays in the “red zone” in the Forge Island and Drummond Street car parks.