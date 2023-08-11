Fred’s support for St Luke’s is a family affair

You could say that Fred Ostrovskis-Wilkes is keeping things in the family as he joins the runners supporting St Luke’s Hospice in the Sheffield 10k event this September.

Fred, who is taking part in the challenge with business partner James Littlewood of Sheffield graphic and web design agency Wilkes Wood, is the grandson of St Luke’s founder and national hospice movement pioneer Professor Eric Wilkes.

And Fred also has some personal experience of what it is like to be a part of the St Luke’s team.

“We’re fundraising for St Luke’s because we’re in awe of the service they provide to the city and, although not a huge business able to fundraise thousands of pounds, we realised after attending one of the St Luke’s gold networking events that every penny matters and we could help contribute in our own small way,” Fred explained.

"I actually had a brief internship at St Luke’s in their marketing department before starting Wilkes Wood.

“During that time, as well as attending some tours of the facility and events like the Festival of Light over the years, I was able to appreciate just how passionate, caring and talented St Luke’s staff are, from the medical team right through to the catering department.

“I also worked with some patients at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site, as well as sitting in on some of the sessions where patients and family can record their story, and those conversations will never leave me.

“We’re just happy we can do our bit to ensure St Luke’s is able to continue supporting patients and families as they navigate the most difficult juncture of life and death.”