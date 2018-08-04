Fraud fighters arm potential victims with safety advice

Officers from the Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working with a building society to offer advice on how to stay safe and prevent fraud.

PCSO Sarah Dufton supported a fraud awareness event at the Nationwide Building Society, on Oxford Street, on Thursday, July 26, giving out advice and information on how to protect yourself, things to look out for and how to report fraud.

She also gave out purse chains to customers at the bank which could help them keep their purse or wallet secure while out shopping.

PCSO Dufton said: “This was a great opportunity for people to learn more about how they can help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime, both online and also while out and about.

“By following some simple steps people can protect themselves from fraudsters from accessing their finances or personal information and we were pleased to be able to work with the staff at Nationwide Building Society around this issue.”

Anyone can find out more about staying safe, cybercrime and fraud on the Derbyshire police website by visiting http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Safety-advice/Cybercrime/Frauds-Scams-and-Cyber-Security/Frauds-Scams-and-Cyber-Security.aspx.

Those interested can also follow the work of the Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on Twitter - @RipleySNT.