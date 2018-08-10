Frantic Sheffield parents 'checked their homes weren't on FIRE' after strong burning smell

Worried parents across Sheffield have revealed many were woken up by the smell of burning this morning.

A huge moorland fire broke out at the Roaches in Staffordshire on Thursday afternoon with eight appliances tackling the blaze.

Roaches fire - Credit: @Staffsfire

Firefighters said the dry ground and variable wind direction was responsible for worsening the blaze.

Despite the distance, many people in Sheffield said they were woken by the strong smells of burning and smoke.

Worried Sheffield residents have taken to social media to admit they thought their homes were on fire when they woke up this morning.

Jade Beer said: "I’m S2 and the smell woke me up early hours this morning and just gone in to living room and can still smell it I check my whole flat and even checked the neighbours as I couldn’t see smoke and wanted to check it wasn’t inside the houses. Must be a bad fire for it to be smelt from all over town."

Helen Odling said: "Really really bad in Charnock S12. I thought it was coming off the fields at the back this morning. In fact, I had to get up and check the house wasn’t on fire it was so bad. The air is still thick with it."

Kim Parkin commented: "Woke me at around 4am. I went round all of my house as I thought it was my house on fire. It was really strong. I'm on Arbourthorne too."

One local resident in Staffordshire was treated for the effects of smoke and a police helicopter was used to check the area for members of the public after crews were called out at 1.28pm on Thursday.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "This is a large moorland fire which is worsening due to the weather conditions. If you live in the vicinity, please keep windows and doors closed."

Derbyshire Fire Service said it had received a high number of calls from residents living in Tideswell, Blackwell and Bradwell regarding the smoke plume.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are receiving a number of calls reporting the smell of burning in the Sheffield area.

"The source is believed to be a large moorland fire in the Staffordshire area which is being dealt with by local emergency services so there is no need for alarm or to contact South Yorkshire Police."