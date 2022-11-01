Officials from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the fields known locally as The Cowie, next to Fox Lane, behind the Hollinsend Cricket Club.

They revealed what happened last night in a statement. It said: “We received a call at 2.20pm on Monday afternoon to reports of a female who had been attacked by a dog on Fox Lane, Sheffield. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Residents have described hearing gunshots during the incident, and having seen armed police arrive. Witnesses also described seeing officers appearing to be trying to carry out a containment operation. A section of trees was still sealed off by police last night. The injuries sustained by the woman have not been revealed.

Ambulance personnel have told how they carried a woman to hospital last night after she was injured in a Sheffield dog attack. The picture shows police on the scene, near Fox Lane, near Birley, last night