Four young men arrested after huge police drug raid in Sheffield student area

Four men have been arrested after a huge police drugs raid at a house in Sheffield.

Officers arrived at the house in Spring View Road in Crookes yesterday, November 29, in relation to possible possession of Class A drugs.

Four men, two aged 22 and two aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of the importation of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Around 15 police officers reportedly raided the home in Crookes, an area popular with university students.

All four men have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.