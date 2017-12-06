Four-year-old Owls fan produces amazing Sheffield Wednesday chant on her first Hillsborough trip

Have your say

An adorable Sheffield Wednesday fan clearly enjoyed her first trip to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Four-year-old Olivia Ward was making her first ever appearance at Sheffield Wednesday's home ground on Saturday along with her father Mark.

Olivia Ward at Hillsborough - Video by Mark Ward

And she clearly wasn't afraid of getting involved in the pre-match build up.

As the crowd began their usual forceful rendition of 'Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday', Olivia was adamant to join in and belt it out as loud as she could.

In the adorable video, Olivia is filmed clapping along with the chant before looking at the camera and raising her hands to the sky at the crescendo.

Olivia manages a near-perfect rendition of the chant, singing the slightly altered Jeff Beck hit almost word-for-word.

Her dad Mark, a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan, posted the footage of his daughter's impressive rendition of the song on Facebook.

The video has been viewed hundreds of times with many Wednesday fans already describing her as 'another Wednesdayite'.

