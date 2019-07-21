Four-year-old girl hit by car in Sheffield suburb
A four-year-old girl has suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in Crookes on Sunday afternoon.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 19:24
South Yorkshire Police said the police were called to Cross Lane at around 4pm following reports of a collision.
“Police attended the scene and the four-year-old was taken to hospital via ambulance.
“Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” it said.
No one has been arrested following the incident.
The police urged anyone who witnessed the collision to contact 101 quoting incident number 637 of July 21.
South Yorkshire Police earlier said the victim was aged 5.