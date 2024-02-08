Four West End stars join Roundabout Night at the Musicals 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Presented by South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, A Night at the Musicals makes its third appearance on the world-famous Crucible stage on June 11, showcasing a wealth of home grown talent.

And this year’s lineup of singers and dancers will be joined on stage by West End actor Jonathan David Dudley, whose musical theatre credits include Scrooge at the London Palladium, international award-winner The Book Of Mormon, Chess, Cinderella: The Musical and Shrek: The Musical.

He will perform alongside fellow West End performer Bryony Louise Duncan, who starred as Jane Seymour in hit musical Six.

Students from RTSA were a big hit at the 2023 event - picture by Jacob Flannery.

Also on stage will be Doncaster-born Rebecca Lisewski, whose major credits include her current role in Moulin Rouge, Fame, Carousel and Mamma Mia, as well as appearing on stage with Strictly Come Dancing favourites Flavia Cacace, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

And completing the professional lineup and returning for his second appearance in A Night at the Musicals will be Sheffield actor Matthew Croke, best known for his role as Disney’s Aladdin in the West End.

They will be joined by a company made up of the region’s major community theatre talent.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm four West End names for this year’s now but, more than anything else, we are incredibly excited by the fantastic range of talent we will be sharing with our audience,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“A Night at the Musicals will bring you the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film in one incredible concert, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great performers.

“Last year’s show was a complete sell-out so although June might seem a long way off right now, we do advise you to book early to avoid disappointment because the 2024 Night at the Musicals is going to be bigger and better than ever and you won’t want to miss it!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/crucible-theatre