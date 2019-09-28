Four Sheffield shisha bars prosecuted and fined for allowing customers to smoke indoors
Four Sheffield shisha bars have been prosecuted in court this week for allowing customers to smoke indoors, with a combined total in fines and costs of more than £4,500.
Sheffield City Council said city businesses Sapphire Lounge, Smokey Bar & Grill, Samara Lounge and Oasis were all brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 24 for allowing smoking indoors and were either found or pleaded guilty.
Sapphire Lounge was proven guilty in absence and received fines/costs of £1,121.
Smokey Bar & Grill was proven guilty in absence and received fines/costs £1,317
Samara Lounge pleaded guilty via post and received fine/cost of £1,272.
Oasis pleaded guilty and received fine/costs of £859.
A spokesman for Sheffield City Council said: “Whether from cigarettes, roll ups, Shisha or any other smoked product, first or second hand smoke inhalation can cause serious health issues.
“Smoking of any kind is illegal inside public places and business owners are legally responsible for protecting staff and customers from the harmful effects of smoking inside their premises.
“Regular monitoring will now take place to make sure these businesses do not continue allowing smoking indoors. Further action will be taken if smoking indoors is witnessed or reported.
“The council’s environmental regulation service works with businesses to help them understand health and safety laws. Officers also monitor and inspect businesses, as well as following up on reports and complaints to make sure they adhere to the law.
Anyone who witnesses smoking indoors can report it by emailing Health.Protection@sheffield.gov.uk or calling 0114 2735774.
Business owners who are unsure about the laws around smoking can contact Environmental Regulation’s health & safety enforcement team on Health.Protection@sheffield.gov.uk for advice.