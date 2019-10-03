Four police officers killed in attack in Paris
Reports from Paris say four police officers have been killed by a man wielding a knife.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 14:06 pm
The attack happened at the city’s police headquarters at around 1pm French time.
It is reported the attacker – who was shot and killed at the scene – was an employee at the police HQ.
The motive for the attack is not currently known and senior French ministers are on route to the scene.