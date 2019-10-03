Four police officers killed in attack in Paris

Reports from Paris say four police officers have been killed by a man wielding a knife.

A policeman stands next to firefighter vehicles near Paris prefecture de police (police headquarters) on October 3, 2019 after four officers were killed in a knife attack. - A knife attacker was shot dead after killing four officers at police headquarters in the historical centre of Paris on October 3, sources told AFP. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

The attack happened at the city’s police headquarters at around 1pm French time.

It is reported the attacker – who was shot and killed at the scene – was an employee at the police HQ.

The motive for the attack is not currently known and senior French ministers are on route to the scene.