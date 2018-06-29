Four Pizza Hut delivery mopeds stolen in Sheffield

Four mopeds used for Pizza Hut deliveries were stolen in Sheffield.

The mopeds were taken from outside Pizza Hut's Halifax Road branch, between Southey Green and Parson Cross, overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

Three of the bikes were found by the police on Doe Royd Lane and Cookson Close yesterday morning.

One moped is still missing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.

"If you have any information about the location of the outstanding scooter, or about the offenders please get in touch."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.