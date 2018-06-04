Four murder investigations in just two weeks in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Detectives in South Yorkshire have dealt with four murders in the space of just two weeks across our county.

On Thursday, South Yorkshire Police were left dealing with the county's fourth murder in just a fortnight when pensioner Jill Hibberd was found stabbed to death in her home in Wombwell.

It followed two fatal stabbings in Sheffield in as many days and toddler Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins was also murdered in Gleadless during the same week.

Here, we look back at one of the force's most difficult times in recent years.

Monday, May 21 - Norfolk Park stabbing

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight close to the Premier convenience store on City Road. No arrests have yet been made over the incident.

Tuesday, May 22 - Baby girl murdered

Martin Johnson, 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless, was charged with murder following the death of 22-month-old toddler, Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins.

Detectives arrested Johnson on Monday after Erin was admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital with suspected non-accidental injuries.

The toddler died on Tuesday just after 12.30am and a post-mortem examination revealed her cause of death was severe head injuries.

Wednesday, May 23 - Ryan Jowle stabbed to death

Ryan Jowle was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday, May 23 after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, at around 11.10pm on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless has been charged with the murder of the 19-year-old and of a further charge of possession of a bladed article.

Thursday, May 24 - Sam Baker stabbed to death

Less than 24 hours after Ryan's murder, 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death on Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

He was stabbed at around 7.50pm and died an hour later in hospital and a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy has appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of murdering Sam.

Sunday, May 27 - Fourth stabbing in Sheffield in a week

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday, May 27, after he was injured in the fourth stabbing in Sheffield in just a week.

At around 2.20am, a man was stabbed in Asline Road, near to Bramall Lane

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the 38-year-old suffered stab wounds to his leg and chest in the incident.

Thursday, May 31 - Pensioner found stabbed to death in home

Pensioner Jill Hibberd was found stabbed to death at her Roy Kilner Road home in Wombwell at 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Lee Trevor Fueloep 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court this morning charged with murdering Jill Hibberd. He has also been charged with burglary.

Fueloep is also charged with stealing Ms Hibberd's Audi TT.

He did not enter any pleas and he was remanded in custody to next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (June 7).

Officers are appealing for anyone who has had sightings of Ms Hibberd’s red Audi TT, registration YM17 SYJ, to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quote incident number 141 of May 31.

People can also call the incident room directly on 01709 443510 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.