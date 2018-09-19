Four men remanded in custody over horror death crash in Barnsley

Four men have been remanded in custody over a crash in which a lorry struck a pedestrian before ploughing into a house.

The Barnsley men appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday over a collision in Brierley on Friday afternoon in which 58-year-old pedestrian Jacqueline Wileman was killed.

Jacqueline Wileman was killed in a collision with a stolen lorry

READ MORE: Four Barnsley men charged over horror crash which left pedestrian dead



She was struck by a stolen lorry, which was being followed by South Yorkshire Police as it travelled along Common Lane towards Goldthorpe at around 1.40pm.

BARNSLEY LORRY CRASH: Police name victim as Jacqueline Wileman

After colliding with Mrs Wileman the lorry went on to hit two parked cars before careering into a house on Park View, causing significant damage to the property.

BARNSLEY LORRY CRASH: Police appeal for video footage

A house suffered significant damage when it was hit by a stolen lorry

David Mellor, 48, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking along with 23-year-old Karn Hill, 29-year-old Wayne Carroll and 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also both charged with failing to provide a sample.

They will appear at Sheffield Crown Court next week.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 266 of August 14.