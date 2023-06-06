Four legs are better than two for pampered Legally Blonde stars

For their next show will feature not one but two four-legged scene-stealing canine superstars.
The latest pampered pet to join the cast of hit musical Legally Blonde is Bailey, a miniature poodle who belongs to company member Ellie Bennett.
He’s been cast as Rufus, the doggy companion of central character Paulette Bonafonté.
And he joins cheeky Chihuahua Nacho, who has already been given the role of leading lady Elle Woods’ pet pooch Bruiser.
Award-winning show Legally Blonde - the musical based on the Hollywood hit comedy starring Reese Witherspoon - is the story of Elle Woods, the girl who appears to have it all until her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School.
Determined to get him back, Elle sets off in pursuit but surprises herself when she discovers that she too has the potential to be a legal eagle, overcoming dumb blonde stereotypes and taking the court room by storm as she tackles the defence in a notorious murder trial.
The Woodseats MTC production runs at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre from July 12 to 15.
It is directed by Sue Curr, assisted by Dylan Lambert, with musical direction by Dominic Ridler and choreography by Amber Parry and Lily Abram.
Tickets cost £17 each or £15 each for six tickets booked at the same time for the same evening. There is no disabled access. Call 0114 2644803 or 07855 423670 or email: [email protected]