Four fire engines were deployed to a flat fire in Rotherham this morning.

Crews responded to 999 calls about a blaze in a first floor flat on Westgate in Rotherham town centre at 6.15am.

Firefighters dealt with a flat fire in Rotherham this morning

There was nobody in the flat when firefighters arrived.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

Buses serving nearby Canklow Road and Alma Road were diverted during the firefighting operation.