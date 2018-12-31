Four fire engines called to house blaze in Rotherham

Four fire engines were called to a house blaze in Rotherham this morning.
Crews from Maltby, Edlington, Aston and Rotherham were alerted to the blaze in a semi-detached house on Strauss Crescent, Maltby, just before 6.50am.
APPEAL: Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 10 days
Police officers were also called to the scene.
CRIME: Man charged over two raids at newsagents in Sheffield
POLICE: Jewellery of sentimental value stolen during house raid in Sheffield
No other details have yet been released.
More to follow.