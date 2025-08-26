Located in the popular suburb of Crosspool, the property also offers a front garden, a driveway and a south-facing rear garden.

The home includes a kitchen, separate dining room and living room - providing space for busy families.

The French doors in the kitchen also look out onto a beautiful green garden, and link the outdoors to the indoors.

As well as these multiple social spaces on the ground floor, there is a surprise connection to a converted cellar - currently used as a music room.

This space could also be converted into a snug, or playroom for those who are not musically inclined.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, one with a fireplace.

Three further steps lead to a second landing, with another two double bedrooms sharing a Jack-and-Jill ensuite shower room.

One of these rooms is currently used as a home office.

The house has been decorated to complement its Victorian character and retains many original features.

Crosspool centre, where Lydgate Lane meets Manchester Road, offers a range of amenities including local shops, takeaways, a SPAR with Post Office and the Crosspool Tavern pub.

Several schools are nearby, such as Lydgate Infant and Junior Schools, Tapton School and King Edward VII Lower School.

Bus services along Manchester Road provide regular links into Sheffield city centre and the universities.

The suburb has a semi-rural feel with smaller parks and play areas close by, while larger green spaces such as Crookes Valley Park and Weston Park are within walking distance.