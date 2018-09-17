Four Barnsley men charged over horror crash which left pedestrian dead

Four Barnsley men have been charged over a horror crash in which a lorry struck and killed a pedestrian before ploughing into a house

The men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today over a collision in Brierley on Friday afternoon in which a lorry struck and killed 58-year-old pedestrian Jacqueline Wileman before the HGV crashed into a house.

Jacqueline Wileman died after she was struck by a lorry

BARNSLEY LORRY CRASH: Police appeal for video footage



Mrs Wileman was struck on Common Lane as the lorry, which had previously been reported as stolen, was travelling towards Goldthorpe at around 1.40pm.

PICTURES: Woman dies after lorry crashes into Barnsley house ‘during police chase’

The lorry was being followed by a police officer in an unmarked car at the time.

BARNSLEY LORRY CRASH: Police name victim as Jacqueline Wileman

A woman died and a house was damaged in collisions involving a stolen lorry

After colliding with Mrs Wileman the lorry went on to hit two parked cars before careering into a house on Park View, causing significant damage to the property.

David Mellor, 48, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking along with 23-year-old Karn Hill, 29-year-old Wayne Carroll and 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also both charged with failing to provide a sample.

The men are all from Barnsley.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also looking investigating.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, District Commander for Barnsley, said: “I fully realise the impact this incident has had on our local community and I’d like to thank them for their support and patience, as officers continue with their enquiries.”

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 266 of August 14.