Four arrested over Wetherspoons brawl involving 'Sheffield United' fans

Four arrests were made after a pub brawl involving Sheffield United fans, it is claimed.

A video posted on social media shows the brawl in the grounds of Wetherspoon's Cabot Court Hotel, Western-super-Mare, on Saturday afternoon - the day before United played Bristol City in the last game of the season.

Sheffield United fans are reported to have been caught up in a beer garden brawl

Claims are made on social media that some of those involved were Blades.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that officers were called to the brawl and made four arrests.

Two men aged 45 and 23 were arrested along with two 17-year-olds.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of disorder in Knightstone Road in Weston-super-Mare just after 4.30pm on Saturday, May 5.

"Two men aged 45 and 23, and two teens, both 17, were arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences.

"One man was released under investigation. Three were released with no further action."