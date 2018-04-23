Four arrested over cannabis found in Sheffield house

Four arrests were made after a cannabis growing set-up was found during a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers struck on Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge, on Friday and discovered the drug den.

Four arrests were made for possession with intent to supply.

A spokesman for the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: "If you have or are intending on growing or storing drugs you are probably on our list.

"Have a think about giving it up before we come to your door."

Anyone with information about those involved with drug dealing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.