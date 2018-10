Four people have been arrested over an alleged attempt to steal a hole-the-wall cash machine from a Doncaster street.

Officers made the arrests hours after receiving reports of the incident in the early hours of Friday October 12, say police.

Police say they had received reports of an attempt to steal an automatic teller machine from outside a shop at Broadway, using a vehicle to attack the store.

The arrests were made ‘within hours’ said Insp Mark Payling.

Investigations are ongoing.