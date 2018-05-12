Four arrested in money laundering probe in Sheffield and Rotherham

Have your say

Four people have been arrested as part of a police probe into suspected money laundering in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Officers arrested a man and three women yesterday after searching four properties under the Proceeds of Crime Act during the ongoing investigation.

They recovered cash, documents and digital devices during the searches in Fleury Road and Castle Croft Drive in Sheffield and in Brinsworth Road and Sheffield Road in Rotherham.

READ MORE: Watch as police raid home in Sheffield believed to be linked to drug dealing

A 32-year-old man and three women, aged 28, 46 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The warrants were executed by detectives from the Financial Crime Investigation Unit, with assistance from local police teams.